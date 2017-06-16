You can now pay for car parking on Tipperary's streets from your mobile phone

Tipperary County Council today, Friday, launched its new eParking Service in Clonmel.

The phone app will operate in each of the nine towns in Tipperary that currently have pay parking - Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Clonmel, Nenagh, Roscrea, Templemore, Thurles and Tipperary. It can be used on any of the streets and car parks where pay and display parking currently operates.

Welcoming the initiative, the Cathoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Siobhan Ambrose, stated that the new system would be very convenient for shoppers and visitors.

“There will be no need to worry about having the right change for parking - you just select the zone, the amount of time you want to pay for and pay from your pre purchased credit on the Tipperary eParking App.

If you haven’t downloaded the App, you can pay by ringing the special 1890-800420 number”.

Cllr. Ambrose said there was another advantage to the new system.

“There is no need to worry about rushing back to the pay parking machine and putting up a new ticket before the old one expires.

You can extend your parking time from your phone without going back to your car so can finish your meeting or your cup of coffee at your convenience and ease”.

Council Chief Executive Joe MacGrath emphasised that the new service is an additional , more convenient way of paying for parking.

If any shoppers and visitors are more comfortable with the existing Pay and Display machines , they can, of course, continue to use them.

“We would like people to try out the new App. We think that they will find it a very quick, modern and convenient way of paying for their parking and very easy to use once you get the hang of it. “

The new App is available to download for free via the App Store or Google Play.

More details are available on www.tipperaryeparking.com