Road closure for Clonmel Busking Festival

Roads in the centre of Clonmel are to be closed during the Busking Festival this summer.

Tipperary County Council have announced that Sarsfield Street and Bank Street will both be closed on August 12, 9am to 6pm.

Alternative Routes

Traffic travelling along the quays will be diverted along Old Quay, Joyces Lane; right into Irishtown and O’Connell Street; Local access will be facilitated.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to the Director of Services, Roads & Health & Safety Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, July 6.