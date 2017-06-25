Abandoned car removed from Carrick on Suir lane

A car abandoned in a public lane in Carrick-on-Suir has been removed in the past week after a councillor voiced frustration at last week's Co. Council meeting at the length of time it was taking to get rid of the eyesore.

Carrick Cllr Kieran Bourke welcomed the removal of the car from a lane beside the Strand Car Park. But he also expressed disappointment that he had to raise the matter at the Co. Council meeting on Monday, June 12 before any action was taken by the local authority's Environment Department.

He said he had made representations over the previous seven weeks to get the car taken away and Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Adminstrator Martin Nolan even contacted the Environment Department about the matter before he raised it at the Council meeting.