The Suirside Riders motorbike club held a 230 kilometres sponsored ride, which departed from Newcastle and raised €1905.08 for the South Tipperary branch of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland.

OJ O'Grady, president, presented the cheque on behalf of the club to Peggy O'Brien, treasurer of the South Tipp branch of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland and Willie Perry, chairperson of the South Tipp branch of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland.