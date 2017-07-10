Killenaule Road Closure Alert

A road in Killenaule is to be closed for three weeks Tipperary County Council has announced.

The road, at Ballincurry, is to be closed to allow for the installation of a cattle underpass.

According to the County Council the road, the R691 from its junction with the L2201 at Knockabritta to its junction with the L2207 at Ballincurry, will be closed from 6am on Friday, July 21, until 6pm on Friday, August 11.



Alternative Routes

Eastbound traffic will be diverted north along the L2201 at Knockabritta to its junction with the R689 at Ballinunty, then north along the R689 to its junction with the L2101 at Gortnahoo, then east along the L2101 to its junction with the R690 at Kilcoolyabbey, then south along the R690 to rejoin the R691 at Ballingarry Lower.

Westbound traffic will be diverted vice versa.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to the Director of Services, Roads Transportation & Health & Safety, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, June 29.