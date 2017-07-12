Carrick on Suir cycling champion's bike stolen in €75,000 robbery

Irish under 23 road race champion, Michael O’Loughlin from Carrick on Suir, had one of his racing bikes stolen when his team van was targeted, last week.

O’Loughlin, who is also Irish under 23 time trial champion, rides for Team Wiggins – set up by Olympic Champion and Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins.

The racing bike, which O’Loughlin uses as his spare road racing bike, was part of consignment of kit stolen from his team last weekend when they were in Wales to compete in a race.

Bikes and wheels valued at about £60,000 by the team – approximately €75,000 – were taken. They were taken from a vehicle outside the hotel where the team was staying.

