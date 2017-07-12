N24 upgrade to motorway standard vital for job creation, says Kelly

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has stated that he believes the development of the N24 to motorway standard must be a priority for the Government in the forthcoming Capital Plan to be published after the Summer.

He said the N24 has to be a priority.

The Labour TD said a motorway from Waterford to Limerick would link both cities but would also link the M8 to the M7 thereby creating a Cork to Limerick route as well. It would maximise the potential of the ports in all three cities as well.

He said “ The development of this route would meet the requirements of European Union's Trans European Network (TEN-T) by linking these ports as well and thereby create funding potential from the EU.

“Also developing this route would create better infrastructure, facilitate greater spatial planning and make the Southern Region far more attractive for investment.

“ The cost of this road is estimated at €1,020 million however if the Government were to decide just to develop the motorway between Limerick and the M8 at Cahir with a link to Tipperary Town this would cost approximately €540 million.

“This compares with the approximate €800 million that would be required for any Cork to Limerick motorway.

“ A motorway from Limerick to the M8 at Cahir would open up all of West Tipperary and Tipperary in general.

It also finally links Cork to Limerick by motorway.

“So it would achieve two objectives instead of one. It would be crucial to attracting investment and jobs into Tipperary so I'm imploring the Government to look seriously on this piece of infrastructure when they announce their new capital plan after the Summer.

“If they are serious about getting jobs into the regions and Tipperary they will deliver on this'.