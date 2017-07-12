Tipperary car registrations down 13.7% 

Official statistics released this week by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations for the month of June, were down -14% (1,397) when compared to (1,623) June 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down -10% (91,189) on the same period last year (101,327).

Car registrations in Tipperary have fallen from 2979 last year to 2571 this year. A drop of 13.7%.

The Commercial vehicle sector has also seen a decrease with Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) registrations down -21% (687) on June 2016 (866) and year to date are down -14% (15,784). While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are showing a decline of -18% for the month of June (88) compared to the same month last year (108) and are down -11% (1,590) year to date.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said: ”As we had anticipated, the first half of the year has seen a decline in registrations in all sectors. As the Industry’s now turns it focus to the 172 registration period which commenced on the 1st of July, we would anticipate that sales in the second half of the year should keep us on track to reach the 132,000 total that was predicted at the start of the year.”