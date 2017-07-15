Pricing announced for the new SKODA Citigo

The new ŠKODA Citigo has been launched in Ireland with comprehensive upgrades to the exterior design along with a number of interior revisions, starting from €10,995 for the 3-door version.

Two three cylinder petrol engines are available offering 60hp or 75hp and both are available with the option of 5-speed manual gearbox or the 5 speed ASG automatic gearbox.

Exterior enhancements include the distinctive ŠKODA power dome on the front bonnet which has become synonymous with the ŠKODA brand and is now a standard feature on the entire ŠKODA range, following its addition to the Citigo.

The new Citigo also features a fresh front radiator grille design and front and rear bumper design also to create a fresh, young look.

Despite its small appearance, the new ŠKODA Citigo has grown by 34mm to a length of 3,597mm and thanks to its generous 2,420mm wheelbase the interior offers optimal space for rear passengers.

The 251 litres of boot capacity, which increases to 951 litres when the rear seats are folded down, rank amongst the best in class and also enhance everyday practicality.

The ŠKODA Citigo is available in Active and Ambition trim levels. There is also a special edition available from launch – the ŠKODA Citigo Monte Carlo which is associated with the Monte Carlo rally heritage of the ŠKODA brand and is characterised by its sporty design and detailing.

The Citigo’s interior offers a clean and clearly arranged design including a new instrument cluster layout.

The new-generation Blues radio on Active models offer many connectivity options such as an aux-in socket, CD player and MP3 compatibility. From Ambition, the Swing radio includes a colour screen and a USB slot while the Move & Fun mobile phone mount and app offers information and entertainment assistance for the driver and passengers.

The app runs on the iOS and Android smartphone operating systems and provides navigation, driving data displays, hands-free phone calls and economical driving information as well as playing music and the radio.

The Citigo also offers numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features including a variety of storage compartments, cup and smartphone holders and also an umbrella under the passenger seat which is standard from Ambition models.