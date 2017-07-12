Changes to parking charges in Clonmel

Amendments to the Clonmel Parking/ Traffic and Car Park Byelaws 2013 pricing schedule are to be implemented as follows:

• There will be extra long term car parking options available in Kickham Street Car Park and New Quay, in addition to Suir Island and Gordon Street Car Parks;

• There will be an extension of the option for parking for 30 minutes for 50 cent to include the medium stay zones and some of the car parks in the town;

• Parking charges incentivised on-street (short and medium term zones) for those parking for 90 minutes (extra half hour free parking provided when customer pays €1.20) with a max stay of two hours allowed in the short term zone;

• There will be an extension to the pay and display zones on a number of streets namely Upper Irishtown, Davis Road, Cashel Road and Old Waterford Road as well as the public car park at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown;

• No change to the car park at Mary Street which currently operates as a barrier controlled system. Mary Street Car Park has over 200 parking spaces and motorists can avail of up to half-an-hour free parking in this centrally located car park;

• E-Parking has also recently been launched in the county as an easy payment method for parking. To access this you can download the app or register on-line at http://tipperaryeparking.com