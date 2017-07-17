Tipperary M7 motorway closure alert

A section of the M7 morotway through Tipperary will close for three days.

Tipperary County Council has issued a notice to say the Westbound lane of the motorway will close from Junction 23 Moneygall to Junction 24 Toomevara starting at 00.01 on Thursday, August 17 and reopening at 23.00 on Saturday, August 19.

The closure is to facilitate Rolling Crown Pavement Resurfacing.

Traffic will exit motorway at Junction 23 and follow the R445 before rejoining the M7 at Junction 24 .

Objections to the proposed temporary closures may be submitted in writing to the Director of Services, Roads & Health & Safety, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday 27th July, 2017.