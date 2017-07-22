New SKODA KAROQ offers space and functionality

Hot on the heels of the KODIAQ, ŠKODA have unveiled a smaller compact SUV called KAROQ.

The emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements is a feature of ŠKODA’s design language that is evident across all their entire range.

The ŠKODA KAROQ offers exceptional space and functionality for five people. New technologies including driver-assistance systems and full-LED headlights are featured and – for the first time in a ŠKODA – a digital instrument panel.

Five engine variants are available from 85 kW (115 bhp) to 140 kW (190 BHP), of which four are new.

A number of ‘Simply Clever’ features are also included in the brand’s new compact SUV, including arear-seat VarioFlex system and a virtual pedal for the hands-free opening of the boot.

It is also possible to comfortably transport especially long items can be comfortably transported in the interior of the compact SUV by utilising the folding front passenger seat.

It is clear from the exterior shape, modified lines and larger dimensions that this is a completely new vehicle. The ŠKODA KAROQ is a sports utility vehicle with character:

The luggage compartment has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1,630 l.

The VarioFlex system consists of three separate seats, which can be individually adjusted and the seats can also be completely removed to reveal van like proportions with a maximum load capacity of 1,810 liters.