Tipperary v Clare - Garda bulletin on travelling to match and Cork parking

Gardai have issued advice to supporters attending the Tipperary v Clare All Ireland senior hurling quarter final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday.

This is the first major game at the revamped Cork stadium and the following guidelines and restrictions will apply -

NO PARKING AT STADIUM & ENVIRONS.

TOW-AWAY WILL BE IN OPERATION.

ALLOW 90 MINS TO PARK & WALK TO THE STADIUM.

TUNE IN TO LOCAL RADIO STATIONS & SOCIAL MEDIA FOR TRAFFIC UP-DATES AND INFORMATION.

TRAFFIC FROM N.25 & M8 TO TAKE JACK LYNCH TUNNEL AND APPROACH STADIUM FROM MAHON DIRECTION

GENERAL ADVICE

Car Parks in City centre are open & within easy walking distance of the Stadium

Pedestrians will be given priority after the match & vehicles will be held for pedestrian safety.

Person in possession of Official GAA car passes to approach stadium from Victoria Road roundabout.

There will be barrier checks on approaches to the stadium – items such as flares, alcohol, offensive weapons, bottles and air-horns will be confiscated.

Use public or shared transport where possible. 202 Bus from Merchants Quay will depart every 20 Mins to Mahon Point.

Patrons endeavouring to drop mobility impaired persons close to stadium will encounter both delays and traffic restrictions.

PARKING

Parking will be available in City Centre Car parks

DO NOT Block entrances to housing estates, business premises or parks.

DO NOT Block or park on foot-paths.

DO NOT Park in disabled spaces or bus stops

DO NOT Park in an area which may restrict access/egress for emergency vehicles

BUSES

Coaches / Buses are advised to park on the Boreenmanna Road faced for the South City Link Road for after match priority

SECURITY

Valuables should not be left visible in parked cars.

Patrons are advised to be aware of the presence of pick-pockets in and around the stadium.

PATRON SEARCHES

All persons entering the Garda cordon will be subject to a:

Bag search.

Ticket check.

Search for offensive articles.

CASUAL TRADING

Casual Trading will only be permitted under licence on the Centre Park Road.

OTHER EVENTS

Motor Rally in & around Midleton Area

Munster Fleadh Cheoil – Cork City.

Lee Swim - Cork City.