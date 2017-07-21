Clonmel Roundabout Works - Traffic Diversion

Clonmel motorists will experience some traffic disruption in the coming month as works take place at the Toberaheena Roundabout.

Clonmel Borough District staff are currently undertaking roundabout improvement works at Toberaheena roundabout in Clonmel as part of the new Roundabout Sponsorship Project.

Work began this morning, Friday, July 21, and are expected to continue to August 11.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Design works on other roundabouts in the District has commenced and site works will proceed on a phased basis during the coming months, according to the County Council.

Road closures or diversions will be reported on The Nationalist.