Suir Valley Cycling Festival - Clonmel Road Closures

The Suir Valley Cycling Festival will take place next weekend.

Road closures in Clonmel town centre will be in place for the cycling and diversions will be in place.

Tipperary County Council have issued the following road closure information

Roads to be closed

(A) From 6am – 9pm

• Dr Croke Place to the Quay- Anglesea Street

• The Quay (From Anglesea Street to Sarsfield Street)

• Sarsfield Street (From Quay to O’Connell St)

• O’Connell St (From Main Guard to Westgate)

(B) From 4pm – 9pm

• O’Connell Street

• Irishtown Lower (From Westgate to O’Neill Street)

Diversion in place from intersection at Cantwell Street

• Joyces Lane,

• The Quay

Diversion in place at Glass bridge (Old Bridge)

• Anglesea Street (From Quay to Wellington Street)

• Wellington Street

• Nelson Street

• Parnell Street (From Nelson Street to Mitchell Street)

Diversion at Emmet Street at Garda Barracks

• Mitchell Street

• Wolfetone Street

Period of Closure

Sunday 6th August

6am – 9pm (refers to (a) above)

4pm – 9pm (refers to (b) above)

Alternative Routes

Local diversions will be in place