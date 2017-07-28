Tipperary hurling hero is Subaru brand ambassador

Tipperary hurling supremo Brendan Maher has become a Subaru brand ambassador for Slatterys Garage, Puckane, Nenagh.

The 2016 All Ireland Hurling winning Captain was delighted to collect his new Subaru Forester from Slatterys.

He said - “Huge thanks to Slatterys Garage Puckane for the continued support, the Subaru Forester really is in a league of its own, not only is it the original and still the best SUV out there, it is at the pinnacle of driving pleasure and safety”.

Michael Slattery, Slatterys Garage Puckane commented - “We are delighted to keep Brendan on-board as our brand ambassador, this time taking to the wheel of a Subaru Forester 2.0D AWD.

“He is a fantastic icon for us - both on and off the field, and we look forward to working together into the future.”

The new 2017 Subaru Forester is available in both 2.0 BOXER diesel 150BHP & 2.0i BOXER petrol Auto – both sharing the renowned Subaru All Wheel Drive symmetrical drive train.

Contact Michael Slattery or Nickey Flannery in Slatterys on 067-24111 to test drive the 2017 Subaru range.