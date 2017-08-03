Morrison Mini go electric with Countryman

Morrison MINI are first to go electric with the all new Mini Countryman Cooper S PHEV.

Test Drive it today only at Morrison MINI, Cahir - with a grant of €7,500 you can

drive this for €388per month on a three year PCP.

Rarely put petrol in your car again and get the best parking in work and shopping centres.

It's the perfect car for zero emissions urban commuting during the week, and long-distance cruising at the weekend.

It has an Electric motor with 40km range combined with 1.5 petrol.

Included with the deal is a free home charging point; €5000 SEAI grant; €2500 rebate; Free public charging; and Low C02 emissions 49g/km

It comes with S body styling, 4 wheel drive, Sat nav, Cruise, roof rails, parking sensors and lots of safety systems (Emergency Call)

On the road with service pack it's €43,600 to €7500 (Grants) = €36,100. With a €6,000 deposit it's €388per month on a 3 year PCP.

Call us today to arrange a test drive. Telephone us on 052-744 11 22 or visit our website.