Clonmel Road Closures

Tipperary County Council will be closing streets in Clonmel town centre for essential sewer repair works.

William Street and Upper Gladstone Street, in Clonmel, will close from August 21 to 27.

There will also be restricted access from Cashel Street, Upper Gladstone Street and Catherine Street.

Period of Closure

8am to 6pm on August 21 to 27, 2017.

Alternative Routes

Traffic travelling east bound on William Street will be diverted north of Cashel Street to Queen Street, Kickham Street and then east towards Gladstone street.

Local access will be facilitated.