SEAT Ireland achieves all-time record sales figures for July

SEAT Ireland’s success continues to soar in 2017 as the brand announces details of yet another month of stellar sales results.

SEAT Ireland’s performance in the Irish market aligns with the brand’s overall global success.

July 2017 figures show the highest number of registrations SEAT has achieved since 2007, with an increase of 17.5% in sales year on year giving SEAT 2.7% market share.

This record July result along with the fact that it is the highest volume of registrations SEAT has seen in one year since 2007 with still 5 months remaining in the year is hugely optimistic for the SEAT brand in Ireland.

SEAT is up 24% year to date versus the same period last year in a market that is down 9.5% which is a remarkable achievement.

SEAT started the largest product offensive in the history of the brand this year with the arrival of the facelifted Leon, one of the brand's core pillar models in early March.

This was followed by the launch of the fifth-generation all-new Ibiza in late June. June also saw the international debut of the new compact crossover, the Arona, which will be available in dealerships from late November.

In 2018, SEAT will launch a larger SUV which will complete the SEAT SUV line up.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented - “The first half of 2017 has been a phenomenal success for SEAT Ireland. Our July results are a clear reflection of SEAT’s growing popularity in the Irish market and are fully in line with the sharp increase in sales for the first half of the year.

“These excellent results are the fruits of the labour of our entire team at SEAT, our outstanding dealer network across Ireland and our commitment to continuously offering high quality products at affordable prices.”

There has never been a better time to purchase a new SEAT model as SEAT Ireland announced the extension of its incredible 172 finance offers until August 31.

The full 2017 range is available to test drive and order at any of SEAT’s 23 strong dealer network now. To book your test drive and to find a full list of dealers visit: www.seat.ie/dealers.