Tipperary man (25) dies in fatal road traffic collision in Cork

A Carrick-on-Suir man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Glanmire, County Cork, yesterday evening (August 9).

Skough’s John Fleming (25), who went to secondary school in Comeragh College from 2004 to 2009, was fatally injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car. John was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Gardai are investigating the two vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Lackenroe Glanmire at approximately 6pm.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Tributes have been pouring in across the county and beyond. Phil Pilgrims Rally Club have expressed their heartbreak at the loss of John on their Facebook.

“It's with great sorry we announce the loss of our brother Johnny. Although he was the youngest member of our club he was also the most dedicated no destination was ever to far or weather to bad. May he rest in peace".

Funeral arrangements to follow.