Tipperary motorists have been warned about traffic restrictions in the county.

A stop/go system will be in place for works on the N24 Tipperary/Limerick Rd at Bohercrowe from 8am today, Tuesday, August 15.

And the Limerick/Thurles Rd (R503) is closed for works at Ballymackeogh, south of Newport until Friday, Augudst 18. Diversions will be signposted.