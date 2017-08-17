Road Closures for Tipperary Mini Marathon

The Tipperary Mini Marathon will take place in Clonmel in September and there will be road closures in the town during the event.

ROADS TO BE CLOSED

• Western Park; Cantwell Street; Irishtown;

Albert Street; St. Mary’s Place; Gravel Walk;

O’Neill St.; Joyce’s Lane; Bridge St.; Old

Quay; New Quay; Anglesea St., Nelson St.,

and from the Grotto in the old Bridge as far

as the quay.

• Sir Thomas Bridge – Ferryhouse.

Delays may also be experienced near finish

area on the Davis Road/Sporting Press/

Showgrounds.

PERIOD OF CLOSURE

• Sunday, September 24, from 9.30am

to 11.30am in town.

• Sir Thomas Bridge, Ferryhouse closed from

11am to 2pm.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

• Traffic travelling from Irishtown to Town

Centre is via Western Road.

• Traffic travelling from the Davis Road to

Irishtown is via the Gas House Bridge,

Dungarvan Road and Convent Road.

Traffic restrictions and delays on the route.

Local access will be granted.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted

in writing to the Director of Services, Roads & Health & Safety

Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh

not later than 12 noon on Friday, August 25.