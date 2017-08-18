Mazda announces long term vision for technology development

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030,” a new long-term vision for technology development that looks ahead to the year 2030.

As part of the new technology to achieve this vision, the company disclosed plans to introduce a next-generation engine called SKYACTIV-X in 2019.

SKYACTIV-X will be the world’s first commercial gasoline engine to use compression ignition.1

Under the original “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom” vision announced in 2007, the company has striven to offer both driving pleasure and outstanding environmental and safety performance.

In light of the rapid changes taking place in the automotive industry, the new vision takes a longer-term perspective and sets out how Mazda will use driving pleasure, the fundamental appeal of the automobile, to help solve issues facing people, the earth and society.

beautiful earth

Mazda believes its mission is to bring about a beautiful earth and to enrich people’s lives as well as society.

The company will continue to seek ways to inspire people through the value found in cars.

Through conservation initiatives, create a sustainable future in which people and cars coexist with a bountiful, beautiful earth.

Mazda’s approach

l Expand measures for carbon dioxide reduction from a “well-to-wheel” perspective, considering emissions over the vehicle’s entire life cycle

l Aim to reduce corporate average “well-to-wheel” carbon dioxide emissions to 50 percent of 2010 levels by 2030, and achieve a 90-percent reduction by 2050

cleaner emissions

l Achieve this with a policy prioritizing efficiency improvements and measures for cleaner emissions that apply in the real world

l In line with this policy, continue efforts to perfect the internal combustion engine, which will help power the majority of cars worldwide for many years to come.

l Therefore it can make the greatest contribution to reducing carbon dioxide emissions, and combine the results with effective electrification technologies

l From 2019, the plan is to start introducing electric vehicles and other electric drive technologies in regions that use a high ratio of clean energy for power generation or restrict certain vehicles to reduce air pollution.