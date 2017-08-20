'Not using indicators' main complaint from motorway drivers

Research carried out by mobility solutions specialist, easytrip, Ireland’s only electronic parking and tolling tag provider, has revealed that 62% of Irish drivers get most annoyed when other motorists ‘don’t use their indicators’ on the motorway.

Respondents to the easytrip survey highlighted additional annoyances as:

Driving too slow in the fast lane (59%)

Tailgating (56%)

Using mobile phone while driving (55%)

Throwing rubbish out the window (43%)

Changing lanes too frequently (42%)

Not merging correctly from the slip road onto the motorway (40%)

Not driving up to the toll plazas correctly (15%)

When it comes to comparing the frustrations of female and male drivers the results differed greatly with 67% of female drivers getting frustrated with motorists who ‘drove too fast on the motorway’.

This was closely followed by 61% getting annoyed with drivers that ‘throw rubbish out the window’.

Meanwhile male drivers highlighted frustration with ‘motorists driving too slowly in the fast lane’ (55%) and coming in a close second at 54% was their annoyance of ‘middle lane hoggers’.

Commenting on the results, CEO of easytrip Ireland, Colin Delaney said: “Correct use of the motorway is vital for everyone’s safety.

“We’ve all heard of the saying that the ‘indicator must have come as an optional extra’ but it’s clearly the number one frustration for many motorists.

It’s important that we alert other road users to our next move while driving and that means checking your mirrors and using your indicators when changing lanes. It can be stressful during busy peak times, particularly on the M50, but being respectful of our fellow motorists is of benefit to all.”

