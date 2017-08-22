Cashel traffic accident - motorist urged to drive with care

Gardai are attending the scene of a traffic accident on the road between Cashel and New Inn this evening (Tuesday).

Several ambulances have travelled to the scene of the accident at Racecourse Cross, close to Rockwell College. There are also two units of the fire brigade in attendance, along with gardai.

The road has been closed and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible and to drive with care as road conditions may be affected by the adverse weather forecast for this afternoon and evening.

More on this story as it develops.