The most technologically advanced small car on sale in Europe

The All-New Ford Fiesta delivers the most sophisticated range of driver assistance technologies and connectivity features of any volume small car on sale in Europe, as part of the most comprehensive and versatile line-up of variants in more than 40 years of Fiesta history.

All-New Fiesta Zetec and Titanium series are available from launch in Ireland and they will joined by the the Ford Performance-inspired Fiesta ST-Line and the upscale FiestaVignale before the end of 2017.

The Fiesta Active crossover – the first in a new line-up of Active vehicles to be rolled out across the Ford range in years to come – and the All-New 200 PS Fiesta ST will also go on sale next year.

Three- and five-door Fiesta variants will deliver superior quality and refinement; feature a stylish new exterior and revolutionary interior design with more personalisation options than ever before. Ford has also further enhanced the Fiesta’s widely acclaimed fun to drive character.

“It's because we share our customers’ passion for Fiesta that we’ve been able to take this iconic small car’s lovable, fun and sporty-to-drive character to the next level, with a greater choice of models than ever and each with a distinctive personality,” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director, Ford Ireland. "We now have a Fiesta option for every driver, with advanced technologies and features that small-car customers could only have dreamed of just a few years ago."

Among an unprecedented range of Fiesta driver assistance features – supported by sensor technologies capable of monitoring up to 130 metres ahead – is an enhanced Pedestrian Detection system that for the first time can help prevent collisions at night; and the first Ford Active Park Assist system that can deliver brake interventions to prevent low-speed bumps when parking hands-free.

Fiesta is also the first Ford vehicle to feature a premium B&O PLAY Sound System, and for the first time offers an openable panoramic glass roof. The Fiesta’s sophisticated SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system is supported by floating high-definition touchscreens up to 8-inches, and a spacious and ergonomic interior features an almost 50 per cent reduction in centre console buttons for a more intuitive environment.