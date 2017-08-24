Tipperary garda force gets new wheels!
The new range of Garda patrol car
9 new Garda traffic cars bound for Wicklow, Waterford, Longford, Kildare, Louth, Tipperary, Donegal, Galway and Dublin. pic.twitter.com/3AhS9Wfind— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 23, 2017
The Tipperary Garda Division is among nine in the country that will take possession of a new set of wheels this week!
Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, tweeted these photographs this week, with the good news for some areas.
The Tipperary Division polices part of the M8 motorway as well as all the road network in the county.