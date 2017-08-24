Tipperary garda force gets new wheels!

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Louth set to receive new Garda patrol car

The new range of Garda patrol car

The Tipperary Garda Division is among nine in the country that will take possession of a new set of wheels this week! 

Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, tweeted these photographs this week, with the good news for some areas.

The Tipperary Division polices part of the M8 motorway as well as all the road network in the county. 