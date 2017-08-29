Clonmel Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club raise funds for charities

Clonmel Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club presented the proceeds of their 8th annual run and static show to local charities recently.

The Clonmel group - with the help and support of families, friends, visiting clubs and car owners alike - have raised in excess of €145,000 for deserving charities including The Suir Dragon Paddlers (Breast Cancer Survivor Group), Hospice, Cancer Care, Multiple Sclerosis, The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, C-Saw (Suicide Awareness), Cuan Saor, South East Radiotherapy Trust, St. Oliver's Community Centre, Cystic Fibrosis, Down Syndrome Ireland, Children’s Hospital Crumlin, Place 4U and Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church Fund, St. Vincent de Paul, Meals on Wheels, the Carmel Nolan Burns Cancer Support Fund, and CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

Clonmel Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club’s Brian Pollard and Aine Ryan presenting a cheque for €1,000 to St. Oliver's Community Centre.

“We are extremely grateful and indebted to you all as vintage car owners, our many sponsors and the general public for their generosity for without which we could not have achieved so much,” club member Aine Ryan said.

This year’s run raised much needed funds for St. Oliver's Community Centre, C-SAW, and Dolphin Swimming Club, which helps and supports both children and adults with special needs.

Clonmel Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club’s Grant Dowling and Michael Murphy presenting a cheque for €4,000 to Dolphin Swimming Club.

The run made the round trip to Powerstown Park Racecourse in Clonmel on Saturday 29th April, where participants enjoyed an evening meal.

“A social evening was held following the meal, there was lots of craic agus ceol, and new friends were made. Our favoured musician, Sean Callahan, played the blues as well as a few of the classics and couldn’t be stopped when a few revellers took to the floor to jive the night away,” Aine smiled.

The annual static show, which took place the following day, included new features that catered for all ages.

“There were a number of clubs well represented as well as the old time favourite classics and vintages. Many new exhibitors and trade stands were seen, as well bouncy castles and antique stalls.

“Cars, trailers, campervans and vans were permitted to remain in Powerstown Park Racecourse overnight which added to the atmosphere but also made for easy and secure accessibility to the event,” Aine added.

Raffle prizes won included a Mazda MX-5 convertible sports car, a two night stay in Hotel Minella, and a juicer.

New members are always welcome to join the club. Contact Michael Lavin on 086-8322471, Paddy Whitty on 087-2216586, Tom Pollard on 087-6820270 or Gerry Barry on 087-7679287.