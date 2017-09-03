Auto Boland's new state-of-the-art showroom

Auto Boland Waterford have been the main Land Rover dealer in the south-east for over fifteen years.

And since the recent merge between Land Rover and Jaguar - to become one of the largest manufacturers of luxury vehicles - we are also the main dealer of Jaguar.

On Monday 4th September, Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover are opening a brand new

state-of-the-art showroom in Waterford.

The showroom will provide a fitting showcase for our spectacular vehicle range, as well as advanced facilities for aftersales services and car displays.

Auto Boland Waterford’s mission statement is simple, but effective: “committed to quality and excellence”, and we are passionate to provide the best experience and service.

We are looking forward to continuing working with - and building up our broad customer base, with the Land Rover and Jaguar range. Including the new Range Rover Velar, our most refined and connected SUV yet. And ‘2017 World Car of the Year’, the Jaguar F-PACE.

Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover would like to take this opportunity to thank all our existing customers for their loyal and continued support throughout the years,

We look forward to welcoming you into our new showroom very soon again.