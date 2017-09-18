Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club members honoured at annual awards night

Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club held their annual awards night to honour all of their members who have marshalled throughout the year on Friday 15th September in The Old Mill.

James Coleman presenting Pascal O’Shea with the Club Competitor’s Cup.

Club chairman James Coleman presented the awards, with overall marshal winner Michael Brady taking home the Joe Rochford Award. Billy Collins and Billy Murphy were tied in second place.

James Coleman presenting Ann Fitzgerald with a bouquet of flowers.

The Club Person of the Year Award was presented to Pierce Doheny, a long-standing member of Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club. Pascal O’Shea was presented with the Club Competitor’s Cup, while Sarah Morahan and secretary Ann Fitzgerald received a bouquet of flowers each for their dedication to the club over the past year.

James Coleman presenting Sarah Morahan with a bouquet of flowers for her work and dedication to the club the past year.

