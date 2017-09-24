Ballyporeen anti-speeding measures welcomed

Anti-speeding safety works are to be commenced on Main Street, Ballyporeen – the news from Clonmel Borough District has been welcomed by Independent local County Councillor Martin Lonergan.

Cllr. Lonergan said: “Following a lot of concerns which were raised with both Deputy Mattie McGrath and I, I am pleased to confirm that works are to commence on a raised pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of the national school at Main Street, Ballyporeen along with additional road lining and markings on each regional approach road.

“These works will hopefully commence once an agreement is reached with ESB Networks regarding the power supply for the pedestrian lights. It is hoped that these works will be completed by the end of October, 2017.”

Concluding Cllr. Lonergan said: “I have no doubt that these works will greatly enhance speed safety issues on Main Street, Ballyporeen and will hopefully enhance both pedestrian and vehicular safety.”