Tipperary gardai issue warning to motorists attending county semi-finals in Semple Stadium

Semple Stadium hosts the County senior hurling championship semi-finals on Sunday with supporters attending from Annacarthy, Borris-Ileigh, Drom-Inch as well home town club Thurles Sarsfields.

And with heavy traffic expected, the gardai have issued a warning to motorists.

They say that they will noting cars parked illegally in the vicinity of the stadium.

They are telling motorists not to block people's entrances or to park on footpaths.

Club officers of the four participating counties have been asked to notify their followers of the arrangements.

The new stand only is open for these games.