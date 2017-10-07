Quality car servicing at Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover

Approved Service Centres meet Jaguar and Land Rover's rigorous standards for quality and service and ensure that your new car and its warranty are fully protected.

If you own a used car any make or model there is no better place than Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover Approved Service Centre to begin maintaining your car.

The trained advisers and technicians at Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover have unrivalled experience, knowledge, and skills. What’s more, we use state-of-the-art equipment in up-to-date workshop environments. On top of the assurance that only qualified technicians will be entrusted to work on your car. With these unique dedicated services available, there are a variety of benefits and advantages to using Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover for your service and maintenance needs.

When contacting us, you can be assured that you will be communicating with highly qualified people who have your best interests in mind. All service advisers undergo expert training to ensure they have the most advanced knowledge and skills.

We have access to the constantly updated Electronic Parts Catalogue. This comprehensive database system allows staff to securely input your vehicle details and view the correct part listing for your car, eliminating the risk of ordering parts that are for a wrong variant or model line. If there is a need to order a part for your Jaguar or Land Rover, Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover have access to our worldwide inventory system. If the part is not in stock, the inventory system can be used to find it elsewhere and order it.

We use up-to-date diagnostic equipment that communicates with your car to help locate and rectify any issues. The advanced software not only finds potential issues, but provides the service technician with suggestions and tools to help resolve them. These unique resources help to find out if there is any issue with your vehicle.

Should an issue be confirmed, the diagnostic equipment will also be used to assist your authorised repairer in providing a quick and efficient repair.

Jaguar and Land Rover Genuine Parts and Accessories have been designed specifically to comply with our high standards of safety and reliability. They provide the best solution for all service and maintenance needs. In addition, any genuine part or accessory that is purchased or provided by Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover will be covered by warranty.

Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover deliver the highest standards of customer care by offering a range of convenient services including, for example, a courtesy car or home pick-up and drop-off (subject to availability).

We also believe strongly in transparency when it comes to invoicing any work done on your vehicle. There will be no hidden costs or unwanted surprises on your bill at the end of any work. And if you are still unsure about any item on your bill, all Approved Service Centres are more than happy to help with your queries.

As your car ages, Auto Boland Jaguar Land Rover can ensure it receives the same care it was given when new. Qualified technicians know how to keep your car looking and performing at its best, regardless of its age or model.