Car crashes in Tipperary this morning

A single vehicle crash took place on the N24 Limerick/Waterford Rd on the Cahir side of Bansha around 7am on Monday morning (October 9).

A garda spokesperson confirmed that one person was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with minor injuries. AA Roadwatch wrote on Twitter: “Crash on the #N24 Limerick/Waterford Rd on the Cahir side of Bansha has been cleared”.

A stop/go system is now in place on the N65 Nenagh/Loughrea Rd between Borrisokane and Portumna at Carrigahorig following an earlier crash.