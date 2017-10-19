Flooding closes Tipperary Road

Flooding has caused the closure of one lane of a busy Tipperary road this afternoon (Thursday) and at least three more roads are at high risk of flooding.

Tipperary County Council have issued an alert that the Thurles to Nenagh road at Kearn’s Cross, Borrisoleigh, is flooded.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if at all possible because the flooding will cause long delays on that route this afternoon.

Traffic can still pass with care along one lane however a stop/ go system has had to be put in place.

There is also a high risk of flooding at two places in Ballymacarbry - Ballymacarbry Bridge and Torreagh (near grotto); also potential flooding at Knockalisheen Bridge, The Nire.

Status Yellow rain warning for Tipperary today!