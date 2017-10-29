Tipp Roads: Traffic chaos in store for Cashel

Cashel’s Old Road may be faced with traffic chaos unless St. John the Baptist School acts to alert parents ahead of a planned extension, heard October’s Cashel Tipperary Municipal District Meeting.

Parents and staff attending the school in the morning need to take more care of traffic in the mornings. “It’s worse now with the dark evenings and mornings,” said Cllr Tom Wood.

Cllr Roger Kennedy suggested that the school send out a circular to parents alerting them to the driving regulations. Conditions will become much worse in the coming weeks as the school commences its planned extension, with more lorries and dirt on the road. The school “might have to affect short term measures for dropping off children,” said Cllr Kennedy.

Cllr Martin Browne said that, in his estate, there was “chaos” in the mornings, with 30 or 40 cars parked, while children attend school nearby. “People just park their car at the side of the road, and walk across the estate.” Could signage of some kind be put up, asked Cllr Browne.

Mr Finn said it was safe to drop them off in Spafield Crescent, “but we don’t really have any powers” to stop drivers parking there.