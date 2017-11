Tipperary motorists are urged to drive carefully this afternoon as there are reports of a fuel spill on a section of the M8.

Motorway travellers exiting on to the N24 in particular should be cautious, as according to AA Roadwatch, the spill is affecting the motorway off-ramp.

The fuel spill is on the M8 Dublin/ Cork motorway southbound at the Junction 10 Cahir North slip road to the N24.