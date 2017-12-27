Tipperary weather: snow and ice warning for Tipperary!

Tipperary is among 20 counties that have been issued with a snow and ice weather alert for tomorrow, Thursday.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow snow and ice warning today.

The warning is in place for Tipperary, Limerick, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Kerry and all of Connacht.

According to Met Éireann Tipperary could see up to 3cms of snow for a time on Thursday and Thursday night, especially on higher ground, but small amounts will also be at lower levels.

The alert in place for Tipperary and other parts of Munster between 7am and 4pm tomorrow. It will come into force for parts of Leinster, Connacht and Ulster from 4pm.

Met Éireann adds that rain will follow, clearing any snow.

The alert is in place from 7am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

