Traffic isn't speeding at Marlfield Lake in Clonmel, says engineer

A traffic survey conducted at Marlfield Lake near Clonmel showed that there was no issue with speeding in that area, a meeting of Clonmel Borough District was told.

Borough District Engineer Eamon Lonergan said that the 72-hour survey was conducted over three days, from Friday to Monday, earlier this month, following complaints made about the speed by members at a previous meeting.

However Mr. Lonergan said that the average speeds detected were in the low 40 kilometres per hour range in an area where the speed limit was 50 kilometres per hour.

He said there was already a build-out, or chicane, on the road to slow traffic. New speed signs had also been provided on the northern side of the chicane.

Cllr. Richie Molloy, who was one of those members who had raised the issue at the previous meeting, said all they could report to the meeting was what the Marlfield residents were saying, that there was a problem with speeding traffic at the lake.

The perception of people visiting the lake was that cars were speeding but he accepted it was often hard to pinpoint it.

At the previous meeting Cllrs. Martin Lonergan and Pat English had also requested further traffic calming measures for the area.