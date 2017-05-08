Speeding traffic a problem on Prior Park Road in Clonmel

The County Council is to conduct surveys of Prior Park Road in Clonmel to determine the sight lines for motorists and to consider potential speed reduction measures, it was stated at the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose said that residents in the area found it extremely difficult to enter and exit their homes due to the volume and speed of the oncoming traffic, especially from the Railway Bridge side of the road.

She said that traffic calming measures on the road would help the situation.

She appreciated the surveys that would be carried out, as these would give motorists coming out of Prior Park a chance.