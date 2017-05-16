Danger at mini roundabout at Clonmel's Western Road

The layout of the mini roundabout on the Western Road in Clonmel needs to be examined as there had been numerous incidents and near accidents there, Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

She said the difficulty seemed to be with traffic approaching the roundabout from the Cahir side of the road. If there were cars ahead you wouldn't see the roundabout.

She said that an advanced warning sign or a flashing light might help.

The meeting was told that the area engineer would investigate and determine if there was a need for additional advance warning signs.