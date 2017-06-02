Popular Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club's rally to tear up Waterford roads

Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club’s 2017 Ravens Rock Tarmac Rally returns to Waterford on June 24 and 25.

The rally, an annual feature in Irish rallying since the early 1970s, has been a huge hit with people from Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny over the years.

Waterford has some of the most challenging roads and stages that rival international settings, with the terrain varied between fast flowing roads in the broad valleys to the testing twist mountain roads that are along the backbone mountain regions of the county.

Not alone does County Waterford play host to the motorsport fraternity, but it also has attractions for families and friends of the competitors who enjoy the euphoria of the occasion and explore the local tourist attractions.

Caitlyn Long at the launch of the 2017 Ravens Rock Tarmac Rally.

The newly opened Waterford Greenway is proving very popular with people from nearby and afar, along with the coastal attraction of Dunmore East which was recently the setting for TV series Red Water.

The Ravens Rock Tarmac Rally has proved its popularity with rally competitors and sponsors of several rally championships, including the Triton Showers National Tarmac Rally Championship, Suirway Group South East Stages Rally Championship, and Plastic Bags Southern 4 Rally Championship. While this area does not have an international rally, the Carrick-on-Suir event, with its professional attitude and experience, is run to highly acclaimed standards.

The upcoming rally will be based at Dooley’s Hotel on The Quay where the launch took place. The hotel have supported Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club events since the 1980s.

Preparation for the Ravens Rock Tarmac Rally have been ongoing the past year, and the rally is expected to attract a capacity entry.