180 mph racers set for action packed weekend in Tipperary

Thousands will descend on county Tipperary on July 22nd and 23rd for the annual Faugheen 50 road races.

And with hundreds of competitors and their crews from all over Ireland and abroad taking part, it’s a weekend absolutely not to be missed.

The Faugheen 50 Road Racing Club have grown the event over the years to make it as safe and exciting as possible for spectators of all ages.

Talented racer Derek Sheils set hearts racing last year with his well-earned Man of the Meeting title at the 2.2 mile Faugheen circuit, with all racers providing wonderful entertainment for the crowds.

There will be road closures in the Carrick-on-Suir area during the event, with newcomers expected out on the grid around 12 noon followed by practice for all classes on Saturday 22rd July. The race itself will commence at 11am on Sunday 23rd July.

“With many of the top Irish road racers competing at this national round of the road racing calendar, spectators will have a weekend of pure speed with riders travelling at speeds in excess of 180 mph on closed public roads with viewing vantage points so close you can see the rider's eyes as they pass,” race secretary Maeve Walsh says.

“Later you can meet the same riders in the paddock and see how very normal and down to earth they are without their helmets on.

“Our message is get to Faugheen early, follow signage and/or marshall instructions, park your car and/or bike in the allocated car parks and get to a viewing point on the circuit. Viewing points will be noted on the circuit map in the inside of the club’s programme," she continues.

Grids have not closed yet, therefore a more detailed breakdown of racers and their respective classes will be available nearer the event.

Maeve thanks all the sponsors, devoted Faugheen 50 officials and the racers who have confirmed entry so far.

“Running a national championship road race is extremely expensive. This year we expect the costs to be approaching €100,000. Our sources of income are the entry fees for spectators and competitors, and race sponsors,” she explains.

Maeve wishes spectators a safe journey to the Faugheen 50, while also advising them to watch the racing in the allocated zones.

“Bring the sunshine with you,” she smiles.