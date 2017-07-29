Clonmel Cruise - Gardai advise against taking part in meet tonight

A 'Car Cruise' meeting organised to take place in Clonmel tonight will have a heavy garda presence - drivers have been warned.

The event was advertised earlier today on Facebook to be held in a large supermarket carpark just outside the town, but both the supermarket and local gardai are against the event as advertised.

More than 200 people have replied on Facebook to say they are attending the event and more than 500 have replied to say they are interested.

However local gardai say they have been informed about the event and they will have a presence there.

A Facebook page advertising the event shows cars doing 'doughnuts' and boasts the site is "a great messing spot afterwards."

A local garda spokesperson said "gardai would advise against the behaviour displayed in the advertising of this gathering. Any breaches of the road traffic legislation by any driver will be enforced and prosecutions will follow.

"Gardai advise all drivers to adhere to the road traffic legislation and also to show respect for other road users."