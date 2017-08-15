Clonmel streets to close for a week for sewer repairs

William Street and Upper Gladstone Street in Clonmel will be closed from 8am to 6pm from next Monday, August 21st to Sunday, August 27th.

The streets will be closed in order for essential sewer repair works on William Street to be carried out by Tipperary County Council.

Traffic travelling east bound on William Street will be diverted north of Cashel Street to Queen Street, Kickham Street and then east towards Gladstone Street.

Local access will be facilitated, with restricted access from Cashel Street, Upper Gladstone Street and Catherine Street.