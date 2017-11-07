Car 'parked up' in Tipperary before checkpoint to avoid Gardaì

A car parked up before a checkpoint to avoid An Garda Síochána in Cahir, County Tipperary.



The car had no tax, insurance or DOE, detailed An Garda Síochána's official Twitter account on Tuesday (November 7th).

The car has been seized and the driver will appear in court at a later date.

