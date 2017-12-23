Tipperary roads: Collision causes traffic delays outside Clonmel

UPDATE 7.20PM

The N24 has now fully reopened between Clonmel and Kilsheelan following an earlier collision.

Motorists in the Clonmel area are urged to drive with caution this evening following an accident outside Clonmel.

Following a collision on the N24 between Clonmel and Kilsheelan shortly before 6pm this evening (Saturday) traffic has been reduced to one lane. Gardai are at the scene directing traffic.

Expect delays on this main Limerick-Waterford route.

