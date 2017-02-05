Tipperary senior citizens enjoy annual social occasion

The Tipperary Active Retirement Association’s (TARA) annual Christmas party took place in Ballykisteen Hotel recently.

The active retirement citizens enjoyed a great meal followed by dancing to tunes by Sam O’Doherty with the popular Siege of Ennis filling the dance floor.

Chairperson of TARA, Siobhan O’Dwyer was delighted with the day. “Today’s event is a great success and we are delighted to welcome senior citizens from Cashel, Oola and Cullen. Our Tipperary group attend parties at many different active retirement associations so it’s great to see them here with us today.”

This is TARA’s 19th year in operation and the annual Christmas party has been running successfully for a number of years.

Paddy Hyland, from Galbally, the Outreach Worker in the Mid-West for Tipperary, Limerick and Clare was in attendance to spread good words about the active retirement associations. “Anybody is entitled to join the active retirement and everyone is welcome although it is mainly for people retired and over 50’s. Today has been most enjoyable with lovely company at the table and everyone gelling together beautifully.”

On behalf of the Tipperary Active Retirement Association Chairperson Siobhan O’Dwyer thanks Ballykisteen Hotel for a lovely venue and to Singer/Musician Sam O’Doherty who supplied the music. “Also, many thanks to all those who supported the event,” added Siobhan.