Clonmel peacekeeper Maria Lee is spending Christmas in the Golan Heights

A Clonmel woman who is serving with the Irish army on the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights is counting down the days until she returns for her son's Confirmation in February.

Corporal Maria Lee is not only spending Christmas away from home, but will also celebrate her birthday in the Middle East on Christmas Day.

Corporal Lee, who is originally from Elm Park and Boherduff, Clonmel, is based at The Curragh and lives in Athy in Co. Kildare.

She left for her tour of duty on October 3rd last. And while she missed her son Cillian Leahy’s 12th birthday in early November, she’s flying home on February 17th for his Confirmation.

She will then return to her base at Camp Ziouani, Katzrin, Israel to complete the six months tour of duty.

All of Maria's family and friends are thinking of her at this special time of the year and they send her very best wishes for a Happy Christmas.