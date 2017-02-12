Good news for water consumers

Three water supplies in Co Tipperary have been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s latest Remedial Action List (RAL).

The schemes are Burncourt, Gortnapisha and Cloran which together supply over 15,700 people with water.

This represents a significant investment by Irish Water in Co Tipperary which has been acknowledged by the EPA in their latest RAL update.

The removal of these schemes from the RAL comes in the aftermath of long-standing boil water notices being lifted from these supplies last year following an investment of €15 million by Irish Water in upgrading the Burncourt and Fethard water supplies.

There are now five water supply schemes in Tipperary remaining on the RAL, including Carrick-on-Suir (Crotty’s Lake and Lingaun River supplies), Clonmel Poulavanogue, Graigue and Mullenbawn.

A €3 million upgrade of the Graigue and Temple-Etney water supply will see 1,330 people served by the Graigue supply switched from a vulnerable mountain source to a safer and more secure supply.

It is intended that these works will facilitate the removal of this scheme from the RAL, subject to approval of the EPA, while also enabling the lifting of a Boil Water Notice affecting seven houses on the Temple-Etney supply.